City of Albany works to reduce sewage spills in the Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is working on a project that’s aiming to eliminate or at least reduce sewage spills into the Flint River.

Recently, the city was awarded a little more than $12 million to update wastewater infrastructure. The money comes from the state’s ARP funding.

Interim Assistant City Manager Bruce Maples said these funds will go to updating the wastewater treatment plant. Upgrading several lift stations and replacing old pipes.

A project that will, overall, cost $105 million.

“That reduces the chance of overflows and reduces the amount of water going to the treatment plant. So it overall helps the infrastructure in the ecosystem that we’re concerned about, which is the Flint River,” said Maples.

Before 1958-59, all the sewage went straight into the Flint River as there was no treatment plant. (WALB)

In 2020, the city was issued an EPD permit they have to meet. It requires 85% of combined sewer flow to go to the plant for treatment. They’re looking to update three basins.

“Eighth Avenue basin, Third Avenue basin and those and the Booker Avenue basin. Those are key components that we have evaluated and looked at to meet permit requirements,” Maples said of the updates.

He said these updates will be a game-changer, especially in the case of heavy rain events.

“Take a look at the Flood of 94. We had so much rain, so much flooding that took place if the river gets up, it’s in the sewer system and it’s combined. It will help alleviate some of the storm draining problems we have by doing the separation,” said Maples.

Maples said a project like this has been something the city wanted to do for a decade but didn’t have the money.

“Before 1958, 1959, all the sewage went straight into the river. There was no treatment plant. You can’t do anything without the funds. The problem in the past has been we didn’t have the funds,” said Maples.

Bruce Maples is the interim assistant city manager for the City of Albany. (WALB)

Now that they have the funds, Maples said it will be a noticeable improvement for residents.

“It’s something that everybody takes for granted every time you flush a toilet, turn on your faucet and everything else if you’re in portions of Albany this affects you to some extent,” said Maples.

They’re hoping to finish this project in June 2025.

