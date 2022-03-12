Canes feel ready for first tournament appearance

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The NCAA Tournament within division two women’s basketball is set to get underway on Friday and South Georgia will be represented by two teams.

The Lady Canes from GSW are one of those making their first appearance ever in the big dance and what a season it has been for the Canes so far.

22 wins, a number that the Canes hope to build on in this tournament.

The Canes are the three seed, playing at North Georgia, a team that is excited to not just show up, but show out as well.

GSW is hoping to show everyone just why they belong and the confidence heading into Friday is very high.

“We just work hard altogether, like we work hard, we know what we have to do to win and I think that we’ll go down to the tournament and give a great show,” said sophomore forward Kayla Langley. “I feel like after losing that game in the first round of the playoffs it was like, it was a little heartbreaking so I know I’m ready to play again and I’m glad we get a chance to play again, it’s like a redemption game.”

“We’re ready, that’s one thing we talked about man, not just being happy to be here but it’s doing something with the opportunity,” said Canes head coach Justin Payne. “Again, they’ve worked so hard for it, we don’t want to just show up there and be happy that we made it, we really want to put a good product on the floor and play our hardest for us, the program and our community.”

And the Canes will open the dance with Barton, with tip-off set for noon on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.