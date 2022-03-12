Blazers embracing underdog role in NCAA Tournament

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Tournament action within division two will get underway on Friday for the ladies and South Georgia will see two teams open up their run at a national championship, the first hailing from Titletown.

The 17th ranked Lady Blazers from Valdosta State are back in the tournament for the 14th time, a 7-seed hoping to embrace that underdog role as they meet Tampa on Friday.

It’s a challenge VSU believes they are more than ready for and according to head coach Deandra Schirmer, her team has faced more than enough adversity this year to get the job done.

”You’re coming out with something to prove,” said Schirmer. “And I think when you’re playing with a chip on your shoulder you’re playing harder and you’re more in tune. I think that’s something where you can apply the pressure to their team. And so for this group to fight and claw and be where they were at and only have five losses. And to be able to make a run at a national championship we’re very proud of that. And we’ve been fighting for respect since we got here and so we’re going to continue to fight.”

And VSU and Tampa will tip-off from Union Tennessee on Friday at 3:30pm.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.