ASU softball hits the road to open SIAC play

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the world of college softball, what a spring it’s been so far for the Albany State Golden Rams.

16 games and 14 wins under first year head coach Jason Bryant and this week the Rams will hit the road for the first time as they open up SIAC play in Alabama in the SIAC crossover.

This slate provides a good chance for ASU to test their might against many of the conference’s best and Coach Bryant is excited to see just how his team performs.

“I think it’s very important that we get outta here and go play, see how we react on the road because you know there is a lot of difference between playing at home and playing on the road,” said Bryant. “You got your own fans, even in this setting it’s a neutral setting so everybody is kind of fighting with the same situation but just to get away from home and getting to play on the road, as a matter of fact getting to play in front of all of the other confidence teams should bring out a level of competition that I haven’t yet seen from these girls.”

And ASU is in action next on Thursday up in Jasper, Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.