Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

ASU softball hits the road to open SIAC play

Albany State is set to open conference play this week in Alabama
Albany State is set to open conference play this week in Alabama(Source: Albany State)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the world of college softball, what a spring it’s been so far for the Albany State Golden Rams.

16 games and 14 wins under first year head coach Jason Bryant and this week the Rams will hit the road for the first time as they open up SIAC play in Alabama in the SIAC crossover.

This slate provides a good chance for ASU to test their might against many of the conference’s best and Coach Bryant is excited to see just how his team performs.

“I think it’s very important that we get outta here and go play, see how we react on the road because you know there is a lot of difference between playing at home and playing on the road,” said Bryant. “You got your own fans, even in this setting it’s a neutral setting so everybody is kind of fighting with the same situation but just to get away from home and getting to play on the road, as a matter of fact getting to play in front of all of the other confidence teams should bring out a level of competition that I haven’t yet seen from these girls.”

And ASU is in action next on Thursday up in Jasper, Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen from Georgia.
Two teens from Lowndes High School went missing
The late Frank Brown stands in front of the Deerfield-Windsor lower school sign.
Honoring a fallen legend at Deerfield-Windsor School
Hill grew up in Coffee County and wore number 26 when he played in high school
Douglas welcomes back NFL star Tyreek Hill
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday, Saturday
Yousef Jabar Humaidi
Shop owner charged with selling tobacco, vape products to minors

Latest News

Lee County takes the field for the match against Northside
Lee County soccer sweeps Northside on Friday night
Golden Rams enter weekend having won eight of their last nine
ASU baseball seeks continued success in Hoover
Davis chats with coach during practice
Kyric Davis gears up for GHSA slam dunk contest
GSW runs through a defensive drill during practice
Canes feel ready for first tournament appearance
Valdosta State comes together at the end of practice
Blazers embracing underdog role in NCAA Tournament