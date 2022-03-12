ASU baseball seeks continued success in Hoover

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back in the Good Life City, the Albany State baseball team is gearing up for what they hope will be another successful weekend.

The guys will be hitting the road for two games against Kentucky State up in Hoover looking to keep their win streak alive.

The Golden Rams are winners of three straight and eight of their last nine and have opened up SIAC play an impressive 8-1, thanks in large part to the bats.

ASU has put up 147 runs over their last three series and according to head coach Scot Hemmings, things are just beginning to click.

“We start off a little slow I think it was mainly just because we had so many new guys on the field and we had no unity or no identity and all of a sudden come about the LeMoyne-Owen series we started buying into the offense and we scored one hundred runs in and over two weekends and then went up to Lane and played probably our best weekend,” said Coach Hemmings. “I really believe it’s a selfless attitude of the players and believing in what we’re doing and like I told them, the proof is in the pudding with the numbers that we are putting up.”

And the guys are hoping to hit that double digit win total this weekend, a slate that begins and ends on Sunday.

