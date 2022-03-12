Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

ASU baseball seeks continued success in Hoover

Golden Rams enter weekend having won eight of their last nine
Golden Rams enter weekend having won eight of their last nine(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Back in the Good Life City, the Albany State baseball team is gearing up for what they hope will be another successful weekend.

The guys will be hitting the road for two games against Kentucky State up in Hoover looking to keep their win streak alive.

The Golden Rams are winners of three straight and eight of their last nine and have opened up SIAC play an impressive 8-1, thanks in large part to the bats.

ASU has put up 147 runs over their last three series and according to head coach Scot Hemmings, things are just beginning to click.

“We start off a little slow I think it was mainly just because we had so many new guys on the field and we had no unity or no identity and all of a sudden come about the LeMoyne-Owen series we started buying into the offense and we scored one hundred runs in and over two weekends and then went up to Lane and played probably our best weekend,” said Coach Hemmings. “I really believe it’s a selfless attitude of the players and believing in what we’re doing and like I told them, the proof is in the pudding with the numbers that we are putting up.”

And the guys are hoping to hit that double digit win total this weekend, a slate that begins and ends on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen from Georgia.
Two teens from Lowndes High School went missing
The late Frank Brown stands in front of the Deerfield-Windsor lower school sign.
Honoring a fallen legend at Deerfield-Windsor School
Hill grew up in Coffee County and wore number 26 when he played in high school
Douglas welcomes back NFL star Tyreek Hill
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday, Saturday
Yousef Jabar Humaidi
Shop owner charged with selling tobacco, vape products to minors

Latest News

Lee County takes the field for the match against Northside
Lee County soccer sweeps Northside on Friday night
Davis chats with coach during practice
Kyric Davis gears up for GHSA slam dunk contest
GSW runs through a defensive drill during practice
Canes feel ready for first tournament appearance
Valdosta State comes together at the end of practice
Blazers embracing underdog role in NCAA Tournament