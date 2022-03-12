Ask the Expert
Americus police looking for 17-year-old wanted on multiple charges

Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Christopher Darrell Lembrick, Jr.
Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Christopher Darrell Lembrick, Jr.(Source: Americus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Americus Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a teenager wanted on multiple charges.

Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Christopher Darrell Lembrick, Jr.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and entering auto.

Lembrick is described as being 5′5″ tall with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Americus police at 229-924-4550 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 229-931-2439.

