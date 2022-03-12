Albany Parks & Recreation to host Chess Championships

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Want to put your chess skills to the test?

Albany Parks and Recreation are hosting their first Chess Championship Saturday, March 12th, from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Bill Miller Community Center, 312 Vick Street.

Albany Parks and Recreation Host The Chess Championships. (Albany Parks and Recreation)

The event is open to both chess masters and those who want to learn the game that tests both your skills and mind. There will be first and second place trophies and prizes for the masterminds that make it to the final round. Velvet Poole, Community Events Superintendent, tells us why it was so important to bring an event like this to the community.

“I’m in the process of actually learning the actual game but it’s decision making. They have to make decisions on how their decision will affect themselves and or others. Sometimes you have to sacrifice a player in order to get a successful move and in life that’s what we all have to do,” said Poole.

People are welcome to call the Albany Parks & Recreation Main Office at (229) 430-5222 to register or send an e-mail to arpd@albanyga.gov.

Fees to participate are only $5 for youth and $10 dollars for adults.

