Wisconsin authorities find drugs, hundreds of stolen mail items after traffic stop

Booking photos of Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.
Booking photos of Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl James Breneman, 36.(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST
OUTAGAMIE, COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities in Wisconsin have arrested two people connected with a series of thefts from mailboxes in Outagamie County.

The two were identified as Danika Viasana, 32, and Carl Breneman, 36, reported by WBAY.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office reports it stopped a vehicle on Wednesday driven by Viasana in the Buchanan area and found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and hundreds of pieces of mail.

ARRESTS MADE IN MAIL THEFT INVESTIGATIONS On March 9th, 2022 Investigators from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office...

Posted by Outagamie County Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 11, 2022

The mail came back stolen and included two U.S. passports, dozens of tax-related documents, packages and personal checks, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say they executed a search warrant at a hotel room in Kimberly where the two had been living and found several hundred more pieces of mail along with further drug evidence.

Investigators recover hundreds of pieces of stolen mail.
Investigators recover hundreds of pieces of stolen mail.(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)

“While evidence continues to be processed, sheriff’s investigators have located approximately 500 pieces of stolen mail from more than 200 residences and businesses. Further, we have identified over 100 victims from the mail that was recovered,” read a statement from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

Viasana was arrested on charges of possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. She had open cases in Calumet, Outagamie and Brown counties, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators say some of those charges were related to mail theft and fraud.

“The investigation has found Viasana was using the information found in the mail to commit financial fraud crimes for financial gain through identity theft,” the sheriff’s office statement continued.

Investigators recover thousands of pieces of stolen mail.
Investigators recover thousands of pieces of stolen mail.(Outagamie County Sheriff's Office)

Breneman was arrested and booked into the Outagamie County Jail on a probation hold.

The sheriff’s office says additional charges are likely and is working with the United States Postal Inspector’s Office.

