Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

SUV crashes into DC restaurant’s outdoor seating area; 2 women dead

Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident, describing the driver as an elderly male who lost control of the vehicle. (WJLA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An SUV crashed Friday afternoon into the outdoor seating area of a popular Greek restaurant in Northwest Washington, D.C., killing two women and injuring at least six others, three of them critically.

Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident.

“There are no indications that this was intentional,” said Second District Police Commander Duncan Bedlion. “We have a cooperative driver. He’s staying with us.”

He described the driver as an elderly male who lost control of the vehicle.

“That aspect of losing control is under active investigation by our major crash investigations team,” Bedlion said.

The accident occurred right at lunchtime on a warm, sunny day in the nation’s capital. The restaurant, the Parthenon, is on a busy commercial strip with shops and restaurants, many of which have outdoor seating. Fire trucks lined the street, which was closed off to traffic and pedestrians.

Seven patrons of the restaurant and one employee were transported to area hospitals, said Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly. Police said later that two people had died, both adult females.

“We don’t know why it happened,” Donnelly said.

As part of the investigation, authorities are seeking video evidence from people who may have recorded the accident and are asking those who can provide additional information to contact them.

Asked if charges would be filed against the driver, Bedlion said that would be part of the investigation.

Authorities said they had activated the mass casualty response team to make sure that they had the resources on hand to treat the large number of patients.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing teen from Georgia.
Two teens from Lowndes High School went missing
The late Frank Brown stands in front of the Deerfield-Windsor lower school sign.
Honoring a fallen legend at Deerfield-Windsor School
Hill grew up in Coffee County and wore number 26 when he played in high school
Douglas welcomes back NFL star Tyreek Hill
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday, Saturday
Yousef Jabar Humaidi
Shop owner charged with selling tobacco, vape products to minors

Latest News

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
US journalist Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump at a service...
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
US, China officials to meet as tensions mount over Russia