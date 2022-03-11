Police: Four young children found home alone in Texas

Ask the Expert
Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.
By KTRK staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) - Deputies found four young kids alone during a welfare check at a house in the Houston area Thursday night, and the parents are facing charges.

The two boys and two girls ranged in age from about 1 year old to 4 years old.

Two teens found the three oldest in the street, including one that was naked, police said. They told their parents, who called police.

Authorities said the kids may have been alone for up to two days.

The 4-year-old told them they thought their mom was dead.

Authorities said the home was unkempt and in disarray, and the youngest may have fallen out of a crib and was on the floor.

The mother and father were found at a motel. The mom is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

A felony violation of bond conditions was filed against the dad.

The children have been taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

