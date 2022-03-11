Honoring a fallen legend at Deerfield-Windsor School

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Few people have directly likely touched as many lives in the Albany community as Frank Brown. In some cases, getting to know generations of people from the same family.

Students, teachers, and parents often referred to him as “Mr. Frank”. He recently retired because of health issues. He passed away at the age of 65.

Nearly everyone remembers how personable Mr. Frank was. How he spoke to and remembered almost every single student.

Connie Finnicum is a first-grade teacher at Deerfield-Windsor School and has been for about 41 years. Almost the same about of time as Mr. Frank who worked there for 45 years.

“He was such a special person, I mean to know Frank was to love him,” Finnicum said. “He just, you know, you think of the word custodian, but he was our custodian because he took care of us. He really took care of us and he was always there when you needed something. I don’t know how, but he would always find time for all of us, and uh he was a wonderful mentor to the children here. Everybody, every child in this school loved Frank.”

Custodians often get to have genuine relationships with both students and teachers. Mr. Frank formed relationships with some students who grew up to become teachers at the school.

Ashton Pace is a social studies teacher at the Deerfield-Windsor Middle School.

“After I left elementary school, I didn’t probably step back in elementary school for probably 15 years. Then all of a sudden on our first teacher workday, I was walking in, we had a meeting at the lower school, I was walking in and just from down the hallway I hear ‘Hey, Ashton!’ And it was Mr. Frank,” Pace said. “He remembered a name, he did because he spent so much time getting to know each individual and you know I didn’t see him for probably ten to fifteen years and all of a sudden walked in and he knew who I was and that just- I was blown away.”

Many describe Mr. Frank as a true role model, showing students the type of person they should want to be, every day.

Allen Lowe is the Head of School at Deerfield.

“Frank Brown was our heartbeat. His years at the lower school, and even though he spent all of his time at the lower school, that heartbeat still rings true even on the middle school campus cause he touched the lives of so many children, including my own,” Lowe said. “He just had a personality about him. His love of the school, but his love of people is what really made him stand out.”

Mr. Frank was so special. Deerfield-Windsor students are canceling classes on Monday so the school can honor several events. It’s something that was planned before he died.

This should give you an idea of the kind of impact Mr. Frank made here. The lower school previously had a 5th-grade award for students who exhibited Mr. Frank’s qualities. Now, the school is working to create a Frank Brown Scholarship Award.

