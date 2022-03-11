Albany officials need community’s extra eyes to stop illegal dumpings

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany officials said illegal dumping is getting worse and they need the community’s help to put a stop to this problem.

Ward One Commissioner Jon Howard said that the illegal dumping problem has gotten so bad, that people are starting to leave mattresses, tires, and couches anywhere they want.

“Citizens have to be the eyes and the ears, they have to be aware. I always say if it’s not your problem, just keep living. Trouble and dumps like this will come to your neighborhood,” said Howard.

Commissioner Howard believes that these illegal dumpings aren’t going away because people are simply ignoring it and not reporting on the matter.

But he said people don’t realize how these eye soars are destroying future opportunities.

Commissioner Howard said that these eye sores aren't going to help economic growth (WALB)

“When we complain about this and the lack of service in East Albany, on the southside of town. In reality, a business or upscale restaurant is not going to come to an area where there’s a lot of junk and depressed area,” said Howard.

I brought up the concept of adding cameras in alleys as an idea to help fix the problem.

“We do have cameras in certain areas but trying to place cameras on every cover site or isolated alley is expensive,” said Howard.

Commissioner Howard doesn’t understand why people don’t take their stuff to Dougherty County Landfill when it’s free of charge and open six days of the week.

When people are caught for illegal dumping they get fined, go to municipal court, and pick up trash.

“They could probably get arrested but the key to it is if you hit them in the pocketbook for a $1,000 fine, they will learn that money does talk,” said Howard.

Commissioner Howard said if you see something say something.

