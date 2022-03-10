Travis and Gregory McMichael want to be acquitted of federal hate crimes conviction

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of the tree men who were convicted of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery could be back in a courtroom soon.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, are seeking acquittal of their federal hate crimes convictions related to the murder of Arbery near Brunswick, Georgia, according to CNN.

The McMichaels claim the government did not provide sufficient evidence that Arbery’s death was because he was Black and Arbery’s killing didn’t happen on public streets.

Federal civil rights laws prohibits the willful harm or intimidation of people in public spaces based on their race.

The McMichaels and Bryan were found guilty on Feb. 22 and given 14 days to appeal. Their sentencing date on the federal charges has not been set.

The father and son, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted on state murder charges in Arbery’s death in November 2021.

During the trial, the jury found that the McMichaels and Bryan chased Arbery as he was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Glynn County in February 2020.

Video of the fatal shooting sparked nationwide outrage in May 2020. Until then, the three men had not been arrested because they claimed that the shooting was self-defense.

