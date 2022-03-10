Tifton police makes arrests in church burglary

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a church burglary, according to the Tifton Police Department.

On Wednesday, around 2:41 a.m., an officer saw two men loitering in the downtown area. Police said before approaching them, the men had tools that could be used to commit a burglary and a drug-related object.

Clinton Jacob Baker, 23, and James Edward Howell, 36, were arrested and charged with loitering, possession of a drug-related object, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

After further investigation, Tifton detectives added an additional charge of burglary in connection to a local church burglary in the downtown area.

Chief Steve Hyman said with the recently reported increase in thefts in the area, they have increased patrols, and investigators are actively working to apprehend persons or persons involved in the recent burglaries in the downtown area.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case or other recent thefts, please contact the Tifton Police Department Tip Line at (229) 391-3991 or leave a message with Tifton Police Department Detective Lieutenant Chris Luckey (229) 382-3132.

