More rain and severe storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - First Alert Weather Day ended as storms weakened and moved out of SGA Wednesday afternoon. However there was one confirmed tornado around 7am in Stewart County Wednesday morning. Since then widespread light to moderate rain this evening continues into the first half of Thursday. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe limits.

Following a brief break from the rain Thursday afternoon the next round moves in Friday with the threat of strong to severe storms. SPC has outlined SGA in a Slight Risk with the most significant round with damaging winds 70mph and isolated tornadoes Friday night into early Saturday. Be prepared, stay alert and have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings.

This activity precedes a strong cold front that’ll slide through Saturday morning ushering in much colder air on brisk northwest winds. Sunny and windy with chilly low-mid 50s Saturday. A late season freeze Sunday morning as lows drop into the mid-upper 20s while highs rebound into the upper 50s.

Following winter’s return over the weekend, early week brings a warming trend with 70s and rain chances back on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.