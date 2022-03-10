Ask the Expert
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office employee charged in bond money theft

Frances Lloyd was charged in connection to a bond money theft money incident.
Frances Lloyd was charged in connection to a bond money theft money incident.(Source: Mitchell County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office employee was charged in connection to bond money theft, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Frances Lloyd was charged with felony theft by taking in connection to money being taken from various bond fee payments. The GBI said additional charges are expected and that an audit is underway to determine the total amount of money missing.

Lloyd was booked into the Mitchell County Jail on Feb. 22.

The sheriff’s office asked the GBI to investigate on Jan. 18.

The GBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

