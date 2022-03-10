Ask the Expert
Update: Missing Lee Co. juveniles found, 18-year-old charged for stolen vehicle

The two juveniles were believed to be with Matthew Henderson. He was arrested in connection to...
The two juveniles were believed to be with Matthew Henderson. He was arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle.(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two missing Lee County juvenile girls have been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

13-year-old Lily Schultz and 13-year-old Allison Pugh were reported missing Thursday morning and were found around 3 p.m.

Matthew Henderson, 18, who the girls were believed to be with, was arrested in connection with a stolen blue 2011 Ford super duty truck. The sheriff’s office said it believes the truck was stolen out of Lee County.

The sheriff’s office said Henderson has an active arrest warrant for bond violation for a weapons offense.

The sheriff’s office said his involvement with the juveniles is still under investigation.

