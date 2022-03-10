Update: Missing Lee Co. juveniles found, 18-year-old charged for stolen vehicle

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two missing Lee County juvenile girls have been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

13-year-old Lily Schultz and 13-year-old Allison Pugh were reported missing Thursday morning and were found around 3 p.m.

Matthew Henderson, 18, who the girls were believed to be with, was arrested in connection with a stolen blue 2011 Ford super duty truck. The sheriff’s office said it believes the truck was stolen out of Lee County.

The sheriff’s office said Henderson has an active arrest warrant for bond violation for a weapons offense.

The sheriff’s office said his involvement with the juveniles is still under investigation.

