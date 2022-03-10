Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Increasing diesel costs hits farmers hard

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) -“There’s no way, no way to show any profit or even a break-even point.”

Tom Windhausen owns a farm in Mitchell County and primarily grows cotton. He says he struggles to profit as the prices are now.

People he trusts tell him the problem could get even more out of hand.

The cost for a gallon of diesel is at a near high
The cost for a gallon of diesel is at a near high(WALB)
Video from WALB

“With that everything is fluid and everything going up, up, up. It’s hard to pencil in a number when the meter is running wide open. There’s no stability,“ Windhausen says.

He tells me fertilizer used to cost him $12,000 and this year he expects it to cost him $30,000 or more.

Windhausen says these costs are not enough to offset the increasing prices they will sell cotton for. This year, he estimates will settle near $1.25.

I asked him if buying a newer tractor that’s more fuel-efficient would help. He says it’s smarter to keep his older tractors. He hopes gas prices are not a long-term problem.

‘’We’re losing money anyway and we’re going to stack up a 2,3,400,000 dollar note on top of that? That’s not even an option,“ Windhausen says

Growth consultant Caleb Trough says this cost will pass on to the consumer in addition to the inflation we’ve seen.

“You look at all of the fuel a farmer has to go through to be able to plant a crop, take care of a crop, harvest it, get it to market. If a farmer has to spend more money to make a crop, you’re going to see those prices in a grocery store sooner or later,” Trough says.

Increased food costs will also be because of getting products to the store. Trough says it costs $2,000 for a semi-truck to fill up their tank.

Farmers get their gas from tankers like gas stations do. They have to buy for months of supply.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Expressway crash
Update: APD cautioning drivers after Liberty Expressway car accident
Worth Co. detention officer arrested
Worth Co. detention officer arrested
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Nakia West was charged in connection to an Albany homicide.
APD homicide investigation leads to arrest
On Feb. 22, in the Superior Court of Lee County, Roger Lee Spohn II, 32, pled guilty to one...
Man sentenced to 20 years in Lee Co. rape incident

Latest News

Ivy Grace Cobb said she hopes this passion turns into a career one day
Albany high schooler creates hair care product
WALB
Taurus bridging the Bainbridge employment gap
After years of setbacks, Kadeem Colmon is moving his water ice business into this building on...
Albany street vendor moves water ice business in building
Taurus Gun Facility builds up equity and the job economy in Bainbridge
Taurus gun facility builds equity, job economy in Bainbridge