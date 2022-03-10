Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Drier Afternoon, Severe Threat Friday Night, Windy & Much Colder Saturday. Record Cold Sunday AM
Starting this morning with some rain showers, have your umbrella ready will be done through around 9 o'clock and then by 10 o'clock to 11 o'clock will start to
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Starting this morning with some rain showers, have your umbrella ready. We will start to dry out here and all the upper 50s to start will get into the mid to upper 60s by this afternoon topping off at 71°. Now for this evening partly cloudy skies 67 to 61 mostly cloudy heading into the overnight 57°. We are expecting rain chances to really blossom in the evening. From 7 PM Friday to 7 AM Saturday we’ve got a 15% chance of damaging winds, flash flooding and a 5% chance of an isolated tornado. It is a First Alert Weather day ! The rain chances go away this weekend. Temperatures will tank from the mid-50s in the mid-40s for daytime highs it will be windy and cold Saturday. A widespread killing freeze expected Sunday morning

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday, Saturday
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death
Frances Lloyd was charged in connection to a bond money theft money incident.
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office employee charged in bond money theft
The two juveniles were believed to be with Matthew Henderson. He was arrested in connection to...
Update: Missing Lee Co. juveniles found, 18-year-old charged for stolen vehicle
Former COVID-19 patient talks about long road to recovery
Former COVID-19 patient talks about long road to recovery

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Severe storms possible late Friday night
Severe storms possible tonight
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday March 11
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Severe storms late Friday into early Saturday