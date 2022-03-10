Starting this morning with some rain showers, have your umbrella ready. We will start to dry out here and all the upper 50s to start will get into the mid to upper 60s by this afternoon topping off at 71°. Now for this evening partly cloudy skies 67 to 61 mostly cloudy heading into the overnight 57°. We are expecting rain chances to really blossom in the evening. From 7 PM Friday to 7 AM Saturday we’ve got a 15% chance of damaging winds, flash flooding and a 5% chance of an isolated tornado. It is a First Alert Weather day ! The rain chances go away this weekend. Temperatures will tank from the mid-50s in the mid-40s for daytime highs it will be windy and cold Saturday. A widespread killing freeze expected Sunday morning

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

