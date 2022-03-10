Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday, Saturday

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday into Saturday.

Here’s what to expect:

Most of Southwest Georgia is under an enhanced risk for severe weather.

There’s a 30% chance of damaging winds, a 10% chance for tornadoes, a 5% chance of large hail and a 5% chance of flash flooding.

Heads up South Georgia! Be sure to be prepared to get alerts and be weather aware.

Posted by WALB News 10 on Thursday, March 10, 2022

The projected timing is Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories
Severe Thunderstorm Risk Categories(NWS)

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

