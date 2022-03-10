First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday, Saturday
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday into Saturday.
Here’s what to expect:
Most of Southwest Georgia is under an enhanced risk for severe weather.
There’s a 30% chance of damaging winds, a 10% chance for tornadoes, a 5% chance of large hail and a 5% chance of flash flooding.
The projected timing is Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.
