Douglas community to celebrate ‘Tyreek Hill Day’ Saturday(City of Douglas)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Douglas is welcoming back a former Coffee County High School Trojan and Super Bowl LIV Champion, Tyreek Hill, with his own day.

On Saturday, the Douglas community will hold “Tyreek Hill Day” at the Central Square Complex, 200 S. Madison Avenue.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the event is from 9:30-11 a.m.

Hill currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs as a wide receiver and is known as the NFL’s fastest player.

JOIN US AS WE CELEBRATE TYREEK HILL DAY on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 9:30am at Central Square Gym (200 S. Madison Avenue)!! #tyreekhillday #cheetah #DouglasGA #CoffeeCountyGA

Posted by City of Douglas, GA Government on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

