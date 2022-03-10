Douglas community to celebrate ‘Tyreek Hill Day’ Saturday

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Douglas is welcoming back a former Coffee County High School Trojan and Super Bowl LIV Champion, Tyreek Hill, with his own day.

On Saturday, the Douglas community will hold “Tyreek Hill Day” at the Central Square Complex, 200 S. Madison Avenue.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the event is from 9:30-11 a.m.

Hill currently plays for the Kansas City Chiefs as a wide receiver and is known as the NFL’s fastest player.

