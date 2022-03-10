Arrest made in Jan. homicide in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in connection with a January homicide, according to the Douglas Police Department.

Radderian “Rae Rae” Barnes was killed on Jan. 13 on the 900 block Juanita Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said Barnes was suffering from gunshot wounds and he later succumbed to the injuries.

On Tuesday, the Criminal Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, were able to find and arrest Michael Jeromem Arnold, Jr.

Arnold is charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Coffee County Detention Center.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is encouraged to contact the Douglas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (912) 384-2222, via Facebook Messenger, or you may call the Anonymous Tip Line at (912) 260-3600.

