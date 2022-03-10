Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

4 in 10 people missed work due to omicron surge, survey finds

More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.
More than 4 in 10 Americans called off work during the omicron COVID-19 surge.(Pavel Daniyuk via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Concerns about COVID-19 caused more than 40% of workers to miss work amid the omicron surge, and it had some negative repercussions on their families.

That’s according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey involving about 1,500 adults.

Survey results showed low-income workers were even more likely to report missing work due to omicron. About six in 10 low-income workers said they had to call out sick – and less than a third said they got paid sick leave.

Nearly 30% of low-income workers said they went to work with COVID symptoms or after being exposed because they couldn’t afford to take time off.

More than a quarter of parents said they had to miss work because they had a child in quarantine or online learning.

Missing work had negative effects at home, especially on low-income workers. A quarter of them who had to miss work due to COVID said it had a “major impact” on the family stress level and finances.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday, Saturday
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death
Frances Lloyd was charged in connection to a bond money theft money incident.
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office employee charged in bond money theft
The two juveniles were believed to be with Matthew Henderson. He was arrested in connection to...
Update: Missing Lee Co. juveniles found, 18-year-old charged for stolen vehicle
Former COVID-19 patient talks about long road to recovery
Former COVID-19 patient talks about long road to recovery

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russians push toward Kyiv, keep up siege of other cities
South Georgia Medical Center opened a new breast clinic for women who are experiencing breast...
SGMC launches new breast clinic
The city plans to add three more vehicles this year and three more next year.
Public transportation expansion headed to Valdosta
WALB
SGMC Launches New Breast Clinic
WALB
City of Albany works to reduce sewage spills in the Flint River