‘We’re going to have to keep rolling’: Sumter Co. Schools bus workers talk rising gas prices

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - With gas prices slowly on the rise, many are left wondering how this will affect transportation. Even school buses.

Sumter County Schools bus maintenance workers said they use both propane and diesel buses, but mostly propane. Maintenance workers said this has helped keep costs relatively stable, as propane is not as high maintenance and doesn’t cost as much.

Sumter County Schools bus maintenance workers said their propane prices haven’t changed a lot since the start of the year.

But if prices keep increasing, school systems may see some changes.

Mark Harnage is the maintenance manager for the buses in the Sumter County School System. He says the cost to fill up the buses has slightly increased but is hoping the school system will not be affected too terribly. (WALB)

Mark Harnage is the maintenance manager for the buses of Sumter County Schools.

“It is possible we may have to see some cutbacks, but it’s yet to be seen as to how long the price increases last,” Harnage said. “Hopefully, something will turn around soon and the prices will start coming back down. They never come down as fast as they go up, but we’ll hope for the best.”

Harnage said it normally costs about $350 to fill up for a bus. That’s increased in the past years. He said it may go up even more if gas prices continue to rise.

However, some aren’t concerned about the rising prices.

Jarrod White is a Sumter County Schools bus driver. He says he does not believe that the school bus system will be greatly affected by the increasing gas prices. (WALB)

Jarrod White is a bus driver for Sumter County Schools.

“It’s taken a lot of diesel, that’s all I can say,” White said. “We’re going to have to keep rolling. We have to keep diesel going.”

Workers said they don’t think this will affect the rest of the school year, but it is a possibility.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.