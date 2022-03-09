Ask the Expert
State Superintendent: Let schools use COVID funds to cover rising fuel costs

State Superintendent Richard Woods is calling on the Biden administration and the U.S....
State Superintendent Richard Woods is calling on the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Education to “specifically clarify that school districts can utilize their federal K-12 COVID relief funds to directly cover the rising cost of transporting our students.” (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Peach State’s top educator is calling on the Biden administration to allow the use of COVID-19 relief funds to cover fuel costs.

State Superintendent Richard Woods is calling on the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Education to “specifically clarify that school districts can utilize their federal K-12 COVID relief funds to directly cover the rising cost of transporting our students.”

“As we stand committed to keeping schools open and learning going, it’s essential that school districts be given the flexibility to keep up with rising diesel costs due to unfolding world events,” Woods said.

Woods said Georgia schools districts, “particularly ones in rural areas of our state,” need the relief now.

