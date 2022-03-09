Shop owner charged with selling tobacco, vape products to minors

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown vape shop owner was arrested for selling tobacco products to minors.

On March 4, the Grovetown Police Department executed a search warrant at Harlem Tobacco and Vape located at 110 Harlem-Grovetown Road, in reference to a tip about the shop selling tobacco and vape products to minors.

This investigation was launched after complaints were received from parents of minor children who had purchased tobacco and vape products from the shop’s owner, Yousef Jabar Humaidi, at both Harlem Tobacco and Vape and HI 5 Tobacco and Vapor.

Officials say Humaidi was previously cited on Feb. 8 for allegedly selling tobacco to minors after investigators made multiple purchases from the business utilizing confidential informants.

After the citation, investigators received information from a concerned parent stating that Humaidi had contacted multiple juveniles, via a group chat, advising them that he had been “set up” and not to come to the business for a while.

Last week, another parent contacted the police department stating that they had discovered their underaged child was purchasing tobacco and vape products from Humaidi as recently as last week.

As a result of evidence received during the second investigation, Humaidi was arrested Monday and charged with selling tobacco to minors and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The city of Grovetown is also reviewing the license for each establishment.

