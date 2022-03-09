Second pre-trial hearing held for Ryan Duke in Grinstead case

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The second pre-trial hearing for Ryan Duke in connection to the death of Tara Grinstead happened Wednesday.

At the hearing, Bo Dukes invoked his fifth amendment right not to testify. Dukes was also charged in connection to Grinstead’s death and disappearance and was convicted in Wilcox County in 2019 for charges related to her death.

RECAP: First pre-trial hearing for Duke in Grinstead case

At the Tuesday hearing, Duke’s attorneys and the state argued a meeting in Perry Dukes had with the district attorney’s office and a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent.

Jury selection for Duke’s trial will start May 2, 2022.

