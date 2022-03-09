Phoebe warns of uptick in scam calls

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is seeing an uptick in scam calls of those pretending to be representatives of the hospital system.

Phoebe officials said the scammers are asking for payments on outstanding bills or to try and direct people to a website to put in personal information.

“While the calls may appear to come from a Phoebe number, they are not originating from Phoebe or any entity associated with Phoebe Putney Health System,” the hospital system said. “Phoebe does make phone calls to patients who have outstanding balances on their medical bills.”

Phoebe officials said the following can be done to know if it’s a legitimate call from the hospital system:

If a Phoebe representative calls regarding an outstanding account balance, they will refer to a specific amount and ask for a preferred method of payment, not a credit card number.

If you have any doubts, the representative will be able to verify the date of service and what type of services were provided.

If still unsure, ask for the agent’s name and let them know you will call them back at the Phoebe Customer Service phone number to make a payment. That department can be reached at (229) 312-4256 or (833) 783-9318.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.