Pelham restaurant raises money for cancer patient

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Backstreet Seafood Restaurant is going above and beyond to raise money for a woman by the name of Monica Goodman and every single dollar will go towards her medical bills.

“Just very thankful for the community. We’re thankful for Jessie, Morgan, Brandy, we just can’t thank them enough for doing this for us. I’m very grateful for it,” said Derrion Harris, also known as “Dee”.

Dee’s mother, Monica Goodman has been battling cancer for the past month.

Just by selling plates, Backstreet Seafood Restaurant has raised over $5,000, according to Dee.

The owner spoke about his drive to make this happen for Dee.

“I’ve come to know all of them. Mom, dad, grandpa, grandma. They’re good folks and it makes us excited to be able to give back to the family, especially in a time of need. Dee worked for me for almost two years now, helping me in and out and he’s got a drive that I’ve never met in a young person,” said the owner of Backstreet Seafood restaurant, Jesse Romero.

The restaurant is also teaming up with other businesses in Pelham for raffle tickets as well.

Goodman works with Okinus Credit Solutions and her co-workers have a tight bond with her.

“This basket that’s about $200 worth of gift cards and purple is her favorite color,” said Deidra Apeler.

“So our baseball team, a bunch of the parents got together and wanted to do something in support of Dee to show him we do have his back. A bunch of the parents got local businesses to donate. It’s about $500 worth of merchandise in the basket,” said Becky Petersen.

If you would like to donate or know more about the raffle tickets, Dee said you can come to the restaurant, 185 McLaughlin Street, or call for more information (229) 319-6863.

