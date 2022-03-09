Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Law enforcement conducts K9 vape search at Berrien Co. schools

The sheriff’s office said there has been a rise in the amount of Delta-8 vape and gummy...
The sheriff’s office said there has been a rise in the amount of Delta-8 vape and gummy products that are being passed through schools within the area and nationwide. They said it’s their mission to get this issue under control.(Berrien County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office conducted vape searches at the middle, high and alternative schools, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said there has been a rise in the amount of Delta-8 vape and gummy products that are being passed through schools within the area and nationwide. They said it’s their mission to get this issue under control.

Law enforcement from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Corrections all assisted with the vape searches.

Law enforcement is also asking parents to stay vigilant with their children and reiterate the dangers of drugs, as well as the consequences for possessing them.

Today we performed k9 searches at our High and Middle School and also our Alternative School. We were fortunate to have...

Posted by Berrien County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberty Expressway crash
Update: APD cautioning drivers after Liberty Expressway car accident
Worth Co. detention officer arrested
Worth Co. detention officer arrested
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Wednesday
Nakia West was charged in connection to an Albany homicide.
APD homicide investigation leads to arrest
On Feb. 22, in the Superior Court of Lee County, Roger Lee Spohn II, 32, pled guilty to one...
Man sentenced to 20 years in Lee Co. rape incident

Latest News

The Meals on Wheels dietary supplements in the food is a lot more health for clients. (Source:...
Increasing gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels program
Increasing gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels program
Increasing gas prices affecting Meals on Wheels program
Crime scene
Man arrested in Albany December homicide
Handcuffs on desk
Tifton police makes arrests in church burglary
He was charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and...
Arrest made in Jan. homicide in Douglas