Law enforcement conducts K9 vape search at Berrien Co. schools

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office conducted vape searches at the middle, high and alternative schools, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said there has been a rise in the amount of Delta-8 vape and gummy products that are being passed through schools within the area and nationwide. They said it’s their mission to get this issue under control.

Law enforcement from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Corrections all assisted with the vape searches.

Law enforcement is also asking parents to stay vigilant with their children and reiterate the dangers of drugs, as well as the consequences for possessing them.

