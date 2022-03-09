Ask the Expert
2 rounds of Severe Storms, followed by a killing freeze
It is a First Alert Weather day for the potential of severe thunderstorms across are here that'll begin as early as 8 o'clock this morning so it's break it down
By Chris Zelman
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:02 AM EST
It is a First Alert Weather day for the potential of severe thunderstorms across our area through early afternoon. Rain is likely overnight into early Thursday. Drier for about 24 hours. Showers and thunderstorms return by Friday night with another round of strong-severe storms lasting into the early morning hours of Saturday morning. Windy, colder and drier Saturday. A widespread killing freeze is expected Sunday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

