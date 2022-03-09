It is a First Alert Weather day for the potential of severe thunderstorms across our area through early afternoon. Rain is likely overnight into early Thursday. Drier for about 24 hours. Showers and thunderstorms return by Friday night with another round of strong-severe storms lasting into the early morning hours of Saturday morning. Windy, colder and drier Saturday. A widespread killing freeze is expected Sunday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

