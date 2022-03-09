FIRST ALERT Weather Day Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Storm Prediction Center has outlined SGA in a Slight Risk for strong-severe storms Wednesday. The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a FIRST ALERT Weather Day as all modes of severe weather are possible. Threats include damaging wind gusts to 60mph, isolated tornadoes and quarter size hail. Also heavy rain could lead to flash flooding.

Wednesday a FIRST ALERT Weather Day will be rainy and potentially stormy as storms develop along a stalled front. Stronger storms move into SGA after 8am moving toward I-75 around noon then east of I-75 early afternoon. Next round of rain and storms arrive late afternoon into early evening. Storms weaken but rain linger overnight. Stay alert to any watches or warnings that may issued.

The unsettled weather continues into early Thursday with another round of showers and thunderstorms. For now severe threat isn’t expected. Rain moves out by midday therefore mostly cloudy and dry Thursday afternoon. Highs hold near to slightly above average low to mid 70s.

As the front lifts north as a warm front Friday and a strong cold front pushes east rain and thunderstorms with the potential for strong-severe storms and flash flooding extends into Saturday morning.

The strong cold front passes early Saturday ushering in much colder air on brisk northwest winds. Sunny and windy with chilly low 50s Saturday. A late freeze Sunday morning as lows drop into the upper 20s while highs rebound into the upper 50s.

Warming trend with 70s and rain chances return Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.