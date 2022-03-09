‘Circus on Ice’ coming to the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An adventure on ice is coming to Albany.

On March 17, Circus on Ice presented by Taconhy Entertainment, LLC, will perform at the Hasan Shiners Temple, 1822 Palmyra Road, at 4-6:30 p.m.

The show will include popular characters and circus acts, such as jugglers, tight-rope walkers, clowns and ice skaters. Skaters will also perform on synthetic ice surfaces.

This is an event for all ages.

Tickets are $15-25.

Click here to purchase tickets.

