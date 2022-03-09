Ask the Expert
‘Circus on Ice’ coming to the Good Life City

On March 17, Circus on Ice presented by Taconhy Entertainment, LLC, will perform at the Hasan Shiners Temple, 1822 Palmyra Road, at 4-6:30 p.m.(Circus on Ice Facebook page)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An adventure on ice is coming to Albany.

On March 17, Circus on Ice presented by Taconhy Entertainment, LLC, will perform at the Hasan Shiners Temple, 1822 Palmyra Road, at 4-6:30 p.m.

The show will include popular characters and circus acts, such as jugglers, tight-rope walkers, clowns and ice skaters. Skaters will also perform on synthetic ice surfaces.

This is an event for all ages.

Tickets are $15-25.

Click here to purchase tickets.

ALBANY, GA‼ ❄️𝐂𝐈𝐑𝐂𝐔𝐒 𝐎𝐍 𝐈𝐂𝐄 ❄️is coming to town!🎪 ➡️MARCH 17th, 4:00pm & 6:30pm⬅️ 🏛At the HASAN SHRINERS TEMPLE🏛 ❄Come...

Posted by Circus On Ice on Monday, March 7, 2022

