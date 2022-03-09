Businesses raise prices due to fuel costs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - According to AAA, gas prices sit at an all-time high in Georgia. On average a gallon of regular gas costs drivers $4.16 and a gallon of diesel costs the driver $4.88. Not only are gas prices hitting everyday people in their wallets, but it’s causing an Albany business to raise the price for services they do.

″These prices are affecting everyone not just the family with one car, but even your bigger businesses. We’re all feeling the pain,” said Mike Gonzalez, President of Pro Outdoor.

They’ve been serving South Georgia for nearly nine years, specializing in lawn care and landscaping for commercial and residential areas.

Gonzalez said these gas prices are like nothing they’ve seen before.

″These are definitely unprecedented times we’re living in and unfortunately, we’re forced to pass that cost along to the customer,” said Gonzalez.

Although they have a fuel representative to fill fuel tanks on-site, the effects of increasing gas prices don’t change.

Filling about 25 pieces of equipment each day on average, they go through 500 gallons of gas each week.

“Even just a few cents on the price makes a huge difference in our business. Businesses are forced to raise their prices to accommodate this increase in fuel costs it’s unfortunate but necessary to stay in businesses,” said Gonzalez.

He said entering 2022 they knew inflation and rising gas prices would be a factor, putting them into a position they wish they didn’t have to be in.

“I hope this is not the reality we’re living in but unfortunately I feel like these prices are here to stay and the only choice we have is to adapt,” said Gonzalez.

Although prices range from station to station in Albany, it hasn’t hit its record yet. September 2008 was the highest recorded average price. According to AAA, regular gas was at $4.30 and diesel was $4.95.

