Business owners concerned after downtown Tifton businesses burglarized

Several businesses in Tifton, including Ariana’s Thrift Shop, were burglarized over the past couple of weeks.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several businesses in downtown Tifton have been burglarized over the past couple of weeks. No one was harmed in any of the burglaries.

WALB News 10 spoke with nine downtown Tifton businesses who are all within a couple of miles of each other. They all told WALB their stores were broken into.

Many business owners are scared after all these burglaries. These break-ins started this past weekend, prior to the Rhythm and Ribs Festival on March 5.

Ariana’s Thrift Shop was among those nine businesses. Idalia Requena, the owner’s wife, said the store was burglarized Friday night. The burglars broke into the safe and took her husband’s green card, social security card, birth certificate and a total of $7,000.

Tifton Best Running Owner Don Borowski said his store was broken into on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. — the same day as their newborn baby’s gender reveal. Inventory and around $700 were stolen from their cash drawer.

“$700 for a small local business, it’s for our family and it’s huge because I think we are the foundation of our small local businesses right here,” Borowski said.

Coldwell Banker was also burglarized. Employees said on Sunday, around 12:30 a.m., two guys walked in and cleaned out every desk inside the building. There were documents all over the floor. The burglars also stole checks from their checkbooks.

Therapeutic Massage & Health Clinic was another one of the businesses affected. The owner shared the surveillance video with WALB News 10. The owner said they tried to cash a client’s check for $80 but they altered it for $880. The owner said the good thing was that the bank teller saw something off and didn’t cash it.

On Wednesday, the Tifton Police Department said it has increased patrols in the area. Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman said police are working to find those responsible for the burglaries and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tifton Police Department tip line at (229) 391-3132.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

