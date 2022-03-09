Broadband internet rollout begins in Lee Co.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgia counties will soon start to benefit from Gov. Brian Kemp’s funding expansion of broadband internet.

Engineering is underway in Lee County to begin providing services to over 4,000 residents.

Grant funding and partnership investments allowed the county to receive over $21 million towards this project.

“It sounds like they are going to move forward as quickly as they possibly can,” Rick Muggridge, a Lee County commissioner, said.

Lee County Commissioner Rick Muggridge said "it sounds like they are going to move forward as quickly as they possibly can.” (WALB)

A company called Kinetic by Windstream is partnering with Sumter EMC to begin work this year.

They plan to have it complete by 2026.

Michael Foor, president of Kinetic Windstream's Georgia operations, said customers will be able to do all kinds of things with the new broadband access. (WALB)

“They’ll be able to do gaming, they’ll be able to do telehealth, educational, distance learning, working from home. Pretty much anything they want to do, they’ll be able to do it from home over this service,” said Michael Foor, president of Kinetic By Windstream’s Georgia operations.

The service will cost residents about $60, with a price increase based on speed.

Windstream representatives said they are still in the process of determining where they will begin breaking ground.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.