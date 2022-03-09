Bainbridge middle school expands with new high school

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Spring Creek Charter Academy is expanding its middle school and adding a high school, one grade at a time for the next few years until they end on 12th grade.

“Every kid is different. And just like they want us to differentiate the instruction in the classroom, you know one school doesn’t fit every kid. So, we believe in a charter school, traditional public school, home school (and) private school parents need the chance to pick what’s best for their child,” said Julie Bellflower, Spring Creek Charter Academy Counselor.

For some students, the transition to the new high school is nerve-racking.

“I’m pretty nervous personally, but I feel like because I’m at this school it’s gonna feel like it’s going to be easier for me,” said Emily Ingram, an 8th grader student at Spring Creek Charter Academy.

Bellflower said she enjoys working for Spring Creek Charter Academy.

“By far the first place I have ever been where there is so much emphasis out on relationships put on charter education (and) put on being a good person,” said, Bellflower.

Elizabeth Adams, an 8th-grade student at Spring Creek Charter Academy, said she’s made so many connections at the school.

“Everyone at the school is like family. You need somebody, just ask them and they’ll be there to help you,” she said.

Anthony Murguia, another 8th-grade student, said his experience at the school has been completely different than his other schools.

“My last school, it was a good education but the people there weren’t so nice and it was always like bullying and that’s why I came here,” said

Students added that they like the way work is distributed and balanced throughout their classes.

“At like the other school, we just got so much work and we hardly understand it. And here, they actually sit down and help us so that we can make sure that we get our work done,” said Amiracle Hines, Spring Creek Charter Academy 8th grader.

Bellflower said Spring Creek has a lot to offer with the new high school.

“We will offer the same classes. We will have dual enrollment through Southern Regional and ABAC and I already have been in contact with them and they are actually coming to our high school transition night on March 24,” she said.

The high school transition night is open to the public and to parents who would like to learn more about the new high school.

