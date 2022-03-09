Ask the Expert
Bag of severed animal heads appears to be part of religious sacrifice ritual, group says

An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears...
An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears to be part of some sort of religious sacrifice.(Suparerg Suksai via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Animal welfare advocates say several animal heads found in a plastic bag in East Greenwich last month appear to be related to some sort of religious animal sacrifice ritual.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (RISPCA) said Tuesday that the bag found Feb. 25 near a boat launch contained a calf’s head, several rooster heads, a lamb head, and a goat head. The bag also contained grains, colored cloth material and two hand-drawn pictures.

The RISPCA asked anyone with information about the bag or the significance of the drawings to contact their Humane Law Enforcement Department at 401-438-8150 ext. 3 or email cruelty@rispca.com.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

