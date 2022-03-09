Ask the Expert
Aspire turns March into Developmental Disabilities Month

By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Aspire is advocating for their members by making proclamations across for March being Developmental Disabilities Month. The organization has been going across southwest Georgia to bring awareness to the cause.

So far, they have reached Albany, Early, Terrell and Lee counties. Next on the list is Calhoun County.

Caroline Chandler is the chief clinical officer for Intellectual Developmental Disabilities...
“We believe that everyone deserves to lead a fulfilling life that is meaningful to them,” said, Caroline Chandler, chief clinical officer for Intellectual Developmental Disabilities Services.

Aspire supports its members with developmental disabilities.

“I love to come here. It’s fun. I like to enjoy myself, I enjoy myself working here at Aspire,” Fonda Davis, a Dawson resident and member of Aspire.

This is why it was so important to them to advocate for Developmental Disabilities Month.

“Our eight county service areas we have asked that the commissioners and city councils proclaim March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and we have visited the different meetings and had proclamations set up throughout the month for this purpose,” said Chandler.

“I’m a self-advocate. I’m independent,” said Davis.

“Our self-advocates are great advocates for themselves they understand their rights, they also understand what they are responsible for doing to ensure those rights are honored,” said Chandler.

This month is important because there is a need for more funding for individuals with disabilities.

“Currently, there are 7,000 people on the waiting list in Georgia waiting for a Medicaid waiver for services. Each year, the General Assembly appropriates funds for approximately 100 more slots so that’s not a drop in the bucket for people who need services,” said Chandler.

If you are looking to support this month, Aspire is looking for kind and compassionate...
If you are looking to support this month, Aspire is looking for kind and compassionate superhero volunteers and are willing to train anyone who wants to help.

“We can teach you what you need to know to be hands-on. I can’t teach you how to be kind and caring,” said Chandler.

For more information on Aspire, you can go to their contact page here.

