Albany Museum of Art offering free field trips to SWGA schools

Albany Museum of Art offers free field trips to schools K-12
(WALB)
By Nathalie Moreau
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Museum of Art is offering free field trips to the students of South Georgia schools. All they have to do is provide their student’s transportation.

Atkinson County Middle and High school students drove almost two hours to visit the museum on Wednesday. And the students and teachers couldn’t be more grateful for the experience.

Chris Shelnutt is the art and drama teacher at Atkinson County Middle and High schools.
(WALB)

“We’re in a very rural area so for some of them, this is their first exposure to an art museum,” said, Chris Shelnutt, art and drama teacher at Atkinson County Middle and High schools.

Students expressed why art is so important to them. A chance to see the world from a different angle.

Diego Chavez is a senior at Atkinson County High School.
(WALB)

“That people see other stuff different than other people like you can see one painting and see a specific image and then somebody can look at the same picture and see a whole different side of it,” said Diego Chavez, a senior at Atkinson County High School.

Schools will be provided with both pre- and post-field trip activities that meet the Georgia Standard of Excellence Curriculum.

If your school would like to set up a field trip you can contact the Albany Museum of Art at (229) 439-8400 or click here.

