A-1 Industries Invests 20 million to bring jobs and homes to Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One company is looking to bridge the gap on both employment and homes in Bainbridge.

A-1 Industries is a manufacturer that is helping both the job and housing deficit by building homes and apartments in the area.

“We’ve got several apartment complexes coming online now and new homes being built, so we need to bring some people in. We need to increase our employment base,’ said, Rick McCaskill, executive director of the Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County.

A-1 Industries moved to Bainbridge in April 2021 and transitioned into an 88-acre facility at the start of January.

“We are a building component manufacturer. We’re building roof trusses, floor trusses and walls for local contractors,” said David Blenker, vice president of Operations at A-1 Roof Trusses.

The company is here to help those willing to join their work family and it provides competitive wages starting at $13 an hour, including benefits.

“(It’s) A huge investment here. (There’s) almost 20 million dollars in this facility alone and we’re here to stay and be a true partner to Bainbridge,” said, Blenker.

David Blenker – VP of Operations at A-1 Roof Trusses (WALB)

A-1 Industry employees said they couldn’t be happier to work for the company but also are proud to provide a quality product.

“I look at it like this, I wouldn’t want my children, your children, or anybody else’s children living in a home that might collapse. So, I’m going to put everything into it to make sure it doesn’t happen,” said Joshua Jenkins, Employee at A-1 Roof Trusses.

Joshua Jenkins – Employees at A-1 Roof Trusses (WALB)

McCaskill added that businesses like A-1 bring a lot to the community.

“It’s huge. They are going to employ 130 at least right away and so, that’s a big deal, but they also kind of upgraded our phone levels some. And they pay really well and have great benefits,” said McCaskill.

Rick McCaskill – Executive Director of the Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County (WALB)

For more information about A-1 Industries or to apply click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.