Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (Gray News) – Police in Oregon found a 6-month-old baby “virtually unresponsive” in a hotel room Monday night during a welfare check for the infant’s 28-year-old mother.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the baby had been strapped in a stroller car seat for four days after his mother died from an apparent heroin overdose.

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment. Police say the infant suffered severe dehydration, malnourishment and severe diaper rash.

Hospital officials told police the baby’s condition has improved dramatically since being admitted and is ready to be released to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Police credit the DHS caseworker who checked on the 28-year-old woman for saving the infant’s life.

The mother’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worth Co. detention officer arrested
Worth Co. detention officer arrested
The two juveniles were believed to be with Matthew Henderson. He was arrested in connection to...
Update: Missing Lee Co. juveniles found, 18-year-old charged for stolen vehicle
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday, Saturday
Liberty Expressway crash
Update: APD cautioning drivers after Liberty Expressway car accident
Frances Lloyd was charged in connection to a bond money theft money incident.
Mitchell Co. Sheriff’s Office employee charged in bond money theft

Latest News

FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in county jail, ordered to pay $120K restitution for lying to police
Mom was charged with murder after her 4-year-old daughter was found dead at a Florida resort.
Florida mom charged in 4-year-old daughter’s overdose death
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine,...
Satellite photos show breakup of Russian convoy outside Kyiv
Cat renamed ‘Dorothy’ after miraculously surviving deadly Iowa tornado
A high school student helps save the life of a co-worker thanks to CPR training.
High school student helps save co-worker’s life thanks to CPR training