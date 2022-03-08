Ask the Expert
Worth County announces Jeffery Hammond as new football coach

The Rams run through practice during the 2021 season
The Rams run through practice during the 2021 season(Source: WALB)
By Kyle Logan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - WALB received big news out of Sylvester on Monday night, as the Rams made the announcement that they have hired Jeffery Hammond as their new head football coach.

Hammond comes from Coffee where he was the offensive coordinator and helped lead the Trojans to 16 wins over the past two seasons.

Hammond has been coaching for 21 years and his work with the Rams will begin right away.

