Worth Co. detention officer arrested

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Worth County detention officer was arrested after smuggling contraband to prisoners, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Rutland was arrested on March 3 for violation of oath of office and possession of unauthorized items inside the guard lines.

The first charge comes with a felony, the second, a misdemeanor. She has since been released on bond.

