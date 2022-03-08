What Biden’s Ban on Russian oil means for South Ga

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - President Biden recently placed a ban on Russian Oil Imports, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But what does that ban mean for South Georgia?

The national average for gas prices right now is $4.17, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). They also say Georgia is on the lower end of the spectrum at $4.06.

Price increases are largely due to the Ukraine/Russia conflict, which is causing crude oil prices to climb over $100 a barrel. With the recent ban on Russian oil, drivers can expect gas prices to surge even more over the next few months.

Gas Buddy is even predicting that the national average could reach $4.25 by Memorial Day.

Charles Harris, a customer at Woodall’s gas station, said the increase in gas prices will take a toll on many.

“Just looking at it, it’s going to be hard for people to get to work,” Harris said. “Just off the gas prices alone. Like you put $10 in now, it doesn’t do anything. We’re basically stuck. I think we’re gonna go to war and lose a lot of other things.”

Charles Harris is a customer at Woodall's gas station. He says that gas is way too high and believes that the United States will suffer even more due to conflict with Russia. (WALB)

The current prices top the previous record average of $4.10 back in 2008. But what does all of this mean for the spring/summer season?

Garrett Townsend, director of Public Affairs at AAA Atlanta, said it’s too early to tell, but there are things in the meantime that can be done to save money.

“There are just some basic things that are within our control. One of the things that we oftentimes overlook is just maintenance on our vehicle (and) making sure that our vehicles are properly maintained,” Townsend said. “Consolidate errands. So, if you’ve got several things to do, plan your trip so that you can do it in the most efficient way. Then also, if you have two vehicles in the driveway, take the one that’s the most fuel-efficient.”

Townsend says people should also check their owner manual for the type of fuel that’s required.

With gas prices expected to continue to increase, Albany residents should consider filling their tank and paying in cash since some gas stations charge extra per gallon for card services.

