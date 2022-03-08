Westover eyes first state title in two decades

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State Championship week has arrived for hoops within the GHSA and we have one team left standing within Southwest Georgia.

The Westover boys are putting the city of Albany on their back and hoping to bring home their first title since 2001.

Head coach Dallis Smith and the boys are hard at work with tip-off just over 48 hours away.

All postseason long, the guys have said this is a revenge tour, after falling in the final four a year ago.

Now the Patriots are one win away from bringing a little hardware back to the good life city.

Last Friday, Westover took down one of the top teams in the state and Coach Smith knows his teams confidence is in a good place.

“I do, but that’s the way we’ve been playing most of the year, the kids have been going at it hard and all the hard work during the summer and stuff is paying off and they kind of have a little confidence about themselves,” said Smith. “It’s a tradition here, we believe in trying to win every season, that’s why we come here and work hard for, so it comes along with the territory when you play at Westover.”

And the Pats will meet Spencer for the title on Wednesday night.

