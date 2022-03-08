UGA professor helps create free guide to help forest landowners do their taxes

(WALB) - As people prepare to file their taxes this year, there’s a new guide called “Tax Tips for Forest Landowners,” aimed at helping forest landowners save money.

Dr. Yanshu Li, a University of Georgia (UGA) forest tax expert, along with an assistant professor at the University of Florida and the USDA Forest Service, put together the free guide to help owners keep more money in their pockets.

“We know timberland is a long-term investment,” Li said. “It’s very important to do tax planning.”

She is an assistant professor of forest taxation and economics at UGA.

“It’s a risky business. A tree standing over there, it may get struck by hurricane storm, fire, all those,” she said. “So if there’s anything that happens to timber, we better find some way to recover some of the cost.”

Li said tax deductions are one way to do that.

It starts with knowing how to classify your timber ownership: personal use or hobby (which doesn’t have many deductions), investment, or trade or business.

Each has different levels of deductions.

“If they can justify their timber holding as a business, then they can enjoy the most tax benefits,” Li said. “If they couldn’t justify as a business, at least if they could justify for profit, then they can still justify as a timber investment and they can deduct some expenses.”

Li also said when things like storms or fire impact people’s timber casualty and loss tax deductions can help get back some of that money lost.

One example of that is Hurricane Michael back in 2018.

“A lot of landowners got hit by timber loss. At that time, we provided a lot of help on timber tax. Hopefully, that can help them recover some of the costs,” Li said.

She said they plan to update this guide every year as tax law changes.

To download the guide or for more information on timber taxes, click here.

