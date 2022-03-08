Rainy days ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Across SGA warm and breezy with a few showers Monday. Albany’s highs of 88° broke the old record 87° set in 2018. A cold front has been sliding east with a line of showers and storms which have mainly impacted areas across central Alabama and north Georgia. The line has weakened however a few showers are possible through the evening. Overnight mostly cloudy and very mild as low drop only into the low 60s.

As the front pushes south and stalls isolated morning showers give way to mostly cloudy skies and warm mid-upper 70sTuesday. The front waffles across the SGA then lifts north as a warm front which keeps rain likely the Wednesday and Thursday. Although instability will be limited an isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out.

Friday a stronger cold front moves into the region with more rain which be moderate to heavy at times and a chance for severe storms. We’ll keep you updated on timing and impacts in the coming days.

The front passes early Saturday drying us out but also ushers in a blast of arctic air. Temperatures tumble below average for the weekend. Bundle up as highs drop into the mid-upper 50s and lows drop below freezing Sunday and Monday mornings.

