Pre-trial hearing held for Ryan Duke in Grinstead case

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The first of two pre-trial hearings for the man charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of Irwin County teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead began Tuesday morning.

Ryan Duke, who was charged in Grinstead’s death, and his attorneys are in the Irwin County Courthouse discussing a number of different topics ahead of the case going to trial.

Former Tift Judicial Circuit District Attorney Paul Bowden and Kim Schwalls, Bowden’s assistant district attorney, took the stand.

Duke’s attorneys and the state argued a meeting in Perry with Bo Dukes and Bowden, Schwalls, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent and Dukes’ attorney. Dukes was also charged in connection to Grinstead’s death and disappearance and was convicted in Wilcox County in 2019 for charges related to her death.

The defense asked if a deal was made or use of immunity was discussed at that meeting. The state argued that there was no deal made.

Schwalls said the meeting was because Dukes wanted to give information about Grinstead’s disappearance.

“The only way Bo Dukes could help himself was, to tell the truth,” Bowden testified.

Bowden also testified that Dukes indicated during that meeting that Duke was Grinstead’s killer.

The state also motioned to exclude inadmissible character evidence. surrounding Bo Dukes.

Prosecutors say pending rape charges against Bo Dukes in Houston county are unrelated to the trial for Ryan Duke.

The defense wants the evidence included in order to discredit Dukes.

The state and defense return Wednesday for day two of this pre-trial hearing. They’re planning to hear from Bo Dukes as well as the GBI agent who was there when Dukes gave his statement.

