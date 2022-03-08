Newborn found dead on side of road in Memphis

Ask the Expert
Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They say it was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.
By Hannah Wallsmith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating the death of a newborn that was found on the side of the road in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officers found the deceased baby Sunday in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, WMC reports.

Police say the baby, who appeared to be full term, was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

